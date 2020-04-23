Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 12,250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76.

