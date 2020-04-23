Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 128.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.87.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

