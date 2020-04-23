Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $160.25 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.99 and its 200-day moving average is $147.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

