Cardano Hits One Day Volume of $196.32 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Indodax, Altcoin Trader and ABCC. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $196.32 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005807 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00018908 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.02189785 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000703 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00019401 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptomate, ABCC, Bitbns, Bithumb, Huobi, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Cryptohub, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Upbit, Indodax, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Coinnest, OKEx, Exmo, Cryptopia, Altcoin Trader, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.