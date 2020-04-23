CarMax, Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CarMax in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

KMX traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 75,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,561. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.57. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

