Carnival (LON:CCL) Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Carnival (LON:CCL) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a coverage optimism score of -4.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Carnival stock traded up GBX 18.80 ($0.25) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 868.80 ($11.43). The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.19. Carnival has a 12 month low of GBX 581 ($7.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,175 ($54.92). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,095.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,708.91.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 1,180 ($15.52) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Carnival from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,430 ($31.97).

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

