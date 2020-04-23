Casa Systems (CASA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Casa Systems has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.00-0.12 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.00-0.12 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CASA opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $365.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.

Several research analysts have commented on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

