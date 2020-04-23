CBTX (CBTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 29.37%. On average, analysts expect CBTX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBTX stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,640. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $416.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.46. CBTX has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $32.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. CBTX’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on CBTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

