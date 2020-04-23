Ccore Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a market capitalization of $6,945.79 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.56 or 0.02607344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00215353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00057487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00051286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

