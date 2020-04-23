CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

