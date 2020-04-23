Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. FMR LLC grew its position in Centene by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Centene by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,880,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Centene by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $70.16. 705,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

