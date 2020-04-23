CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a report released on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,500. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

