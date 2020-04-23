Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Announces Earnings Results

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $56.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million.

CPF stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.72. 16,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $30.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

