Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 274,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $428.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

