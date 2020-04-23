Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNTY. TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $67.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

