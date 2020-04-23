Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

CDAY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,146. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

