Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

CDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Shares of CDAY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.50. 1,698,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 1.75. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,434,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,032,000 after buying an additional 2,401,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,912 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,787,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,837,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

