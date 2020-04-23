Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

CRL traded up $4.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,478. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after acquiring an additional 353,231 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,284,000 after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70,813 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 850,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

