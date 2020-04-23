Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,865 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,634 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,259 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,673 shares of company stock worth $27,750,760 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.17. 1,878,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,730,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

