Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $522.59.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total transaction of $2,524,904.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Charter Communications by 22.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Charter Communications by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Charter Communications by 42.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in Charter Communications by 80.9% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $496.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $452.96 and a 200-day moving average of $475.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

