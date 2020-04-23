ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0011 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $725,733.78 and approximately $51,460.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00032717 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00043064 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,579.77 or 1.00466225 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00059977 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000071 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Huobi, BigONE, Binance, HitBTC, Coinnest, LBank, EXX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.