Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $854.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.20. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.