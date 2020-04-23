Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHEF. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ CHEF traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 1,380,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a market cap of $373.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.78. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,323,000 after acquiring an additional 252,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.