Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $117.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

In other Chemung Financial news, CFO Karl Francis Krebs acquired 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,145.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $195,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,974.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,941 shares of company stock worth $283,856. 19.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

