Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion.

NASDAQ:LNG opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

