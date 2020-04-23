Cheniere Energy (LNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $70.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

In other Cheniere Energy news, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $994,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,318,554.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $93,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045 over the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.