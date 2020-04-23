Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 822.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,624 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.77. 8,835,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,304,539. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

