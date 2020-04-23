Chevron Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.57. 2,802,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,304,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.