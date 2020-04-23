Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $84.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

