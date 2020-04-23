China Southern Airlines Co Ltd Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for China Southern Airlines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.12. 5,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,999. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.89. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 6,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

