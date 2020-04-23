Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $780.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $680.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $727.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $860.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $841.71.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $15.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $867.02. 1,319,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $793.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,640,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

