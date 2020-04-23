Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY remained flat at $$14.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 242,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $221.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.15. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Randall M. Dewitt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,554.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

