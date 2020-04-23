CIBC Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$25.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.86% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keyera to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.63.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,790. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$985.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$853.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.