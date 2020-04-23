CIBC Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$4.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FVI. Laurentian cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Pi Financial set a C$4.40 target price on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,512. The firm has a market cap of $572.24 million and a PE ratio of 26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$6.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$91.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

