CIBC Increases Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$195.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$162.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco Nevada from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded up C$1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$187.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of C$93.24 and a 1-year high of C$194.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$152.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$139.28.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$340.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$307.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.3199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franco Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$977,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total transaction of C$3,282,328.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 946,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,556,648.88.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.