CIBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSM. Scotiabank downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of NYSE FSM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.64. 5,232,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $44,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 630,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 542.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 78,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $7,297,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

