CIBC Trims Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Target Price to C$2.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 92.65% from the stock’s previous close.

EDV has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial set a C$34.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.78.

TSE:EDV traded up C$0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$27.20. 440,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,781. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$327.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total value of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,283 shares in the company, valued at C$2,197,778.93.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

