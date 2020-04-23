Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Position Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 197.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,382 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Cimarex Energy worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after buying an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 115,599 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,456. Cimarex Energy Co has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.