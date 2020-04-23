Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lifted to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNK. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

NYSE:CNK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 106,001 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

