CIT Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CIT Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

CIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of CIT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 1,570,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,289. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 2,500 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Insiders bought a total of 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

