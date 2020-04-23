CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -5.00

News coverage about CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CIT Group earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted CIT Group’s score:

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,394. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CIT Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that CIT Group will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Insiders purchased a total of 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.