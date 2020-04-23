Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $459,830. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

