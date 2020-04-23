Citrix Systems’ (CTXS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $10.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.25. The stock had a trading volume of 449,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.72. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

