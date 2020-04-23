Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.72. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $809,649.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,336,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $577,962.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,893,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.