Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $767.78 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.72. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTXS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.42.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,134,520.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,328.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

