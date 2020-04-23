Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.18-1.23 EPS.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair upgraded Citrix Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.42.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $151.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $577,962.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,893,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

