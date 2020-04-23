Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.18-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.84 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

Shares of CTXS opened at $151.69 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.42.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $809,649.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,336,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $577,962.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,893,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

