ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 57.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $1,126.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,989,854,369 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,812,542 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

