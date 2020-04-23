Columbia Banking System (COLB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.17. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at $373,842.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

