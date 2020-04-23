Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Columbia Property Trust has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.46-1.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.46-1.51 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CXP stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several analysts have commented on CXP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other news, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,081.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Dixon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

